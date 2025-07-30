Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 42 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. F M Investments LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.67.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.3%

ITW opened at $259.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the purchase, the director owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

