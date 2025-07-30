SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $13.37 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 1.3% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,526,158.62. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 target price on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.14.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $268.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

