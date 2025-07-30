Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 966.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $294.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.59 and a 1-year high of $322.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 396.08%. The business had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $1,630,360.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,821,985.18. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 5,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $1,755,314.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,456.16. The trade was a 30.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,730. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.40.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

