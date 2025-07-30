Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Sold by Aegis Wealth Management LLC

Aegis Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.5% of Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,793,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,000 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 2,774,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,521,000 after acquiring an additional 112,736 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,686,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,999,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,195,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,901,000 after acquiring an additional 707,769 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

