Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,302 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $23,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.