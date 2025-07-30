Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Boosted by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 42.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 24.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 27.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $273.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

