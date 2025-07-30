FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 19,197 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 107.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,169,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,707,000 after acquiring an additional 180,266 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 318,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%

FPE opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.