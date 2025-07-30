WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 86.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $969,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 74,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,470.22. This represents a 44.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.82 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.05. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 12.94%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.59%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

