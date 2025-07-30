Portland Financial Advisors Inc Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Portland Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.4% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 243,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

