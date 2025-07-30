Roble Belko & Company Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,811,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,851,000 after buying an additional 500,688 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 975,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,708,000 after buying an additional 160,455 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,355,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after buying an additional 37,929 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 141,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,205,000 after buying an additional 32,906 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $135.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $138.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

