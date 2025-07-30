Vestcor Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Dbs Bank raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.39.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.78. The company has a market cap of $268.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $84.83.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Should Investors Lock Arms With Buffett and Dive Into POOL Stock?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Big 3 Telecom Wars: 2 Solid Showings, 1 Huge Winner in Q2
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 3 Massive AI Stocks After Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.