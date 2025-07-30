TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 30 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 115.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 89,376.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,867,000 after acquiring an additional 477,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,970,000 after acquiring an additional 67,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $464.72 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.31 and a 52-week high of $571.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price objective on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.17.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

