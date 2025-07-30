Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter valued at $96,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GGB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.90 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Gerdau Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.0188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous dividend of $0.00. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

See Also

