Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Purchased by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 250.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822,037 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned about 1.00% of Fate Therapeutics worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FATE. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 899.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $134.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a negative net margin of 1,318.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 million. On average, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Featured Stories

