GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 151.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Crown by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Crown by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCK opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.98 and a one year high of $109.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average of $93.77.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. Crown had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,345. The trade was a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $846,290.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 122,585 shares in the company, valued at $12,617,674.05. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,352 shares of company stock worth $1,737,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

