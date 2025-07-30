Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Acquired by Delap Wealth Advisory LLC

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFSD. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $48.10.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

