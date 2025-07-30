Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 16,338.3% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,177,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,722 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14,969.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,540,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,737 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,318,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,842,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,937,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,260,000 after acquiring an additional 484,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.93.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $175.39 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $183.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.87.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

