Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Raises Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Garmin by 864.3% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 1,633.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $239.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $160.71 and a fifty-two week high of $246.50.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares in the company, valued at $28,785,484.50. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,390. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

