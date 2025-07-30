HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,994 Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,928,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 469,893 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 468,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,373,000 after purchasing an additional 214,093 shares during the period. Vestment Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,839,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 744,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after purchasing an additional 131,172 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 643,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after purchasing an additional 90,834 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $48.67.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

