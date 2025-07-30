Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $145.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Galvan Research dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.77.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

