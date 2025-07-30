Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 79 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $331.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $307.46 and its 200 day moving average is $304.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $205.73 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.40.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

