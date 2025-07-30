Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on August 22nd

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th.

Ranger Energy Services has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services Trading Up 13.6%

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. Ranger Energy Services has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $331.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.70 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 3.92%.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ranger Energy Services

Institutional Trading of Ranger Energy Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 71.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 5.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 137,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 11.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 25,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.