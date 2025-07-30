Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on August 29th

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th.

Astec Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Astec Industries Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a market cap of $919.02 million, a PE ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.40. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.40 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Astec Industries by 188.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 96,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 15.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 65,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter worth $1,526,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

