Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $24.54. 25,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 25,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $142.82 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF ( NASDAQ:TDSC Free Report ) by 260.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.