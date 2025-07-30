Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $24.54. 25,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 25,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.
Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $142.82 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.40.
Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Company Profile
The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.
