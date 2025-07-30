Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 35,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 59,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Ispire Technology from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $167.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 19.26% and a negative return on equity of 107.00%. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ispire Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ispire Technology by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ispire Technology by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ispire Technology by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ispire Technology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ispire Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

