iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.02 and last traded at $33.06. 7,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 27,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.12.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $107.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 1.11% of iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Company Profile

The iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (IVVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a 5% buffer against losses, over each calendar quarter. The actively managed fund holds a bundle of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF flex options.

