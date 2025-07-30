Short Interest in Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Expands By 200.0%

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Juniata Valley Financial Trading Up 2.1%

OTCMKTS:JUVF opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. Juniata Valley Financial has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

Juniata Valley Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Juniata Valley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.23%.

About Juniata Valley Financial

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Juniata Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services primarily to small and mid-sized businesses in central and northern Pennsylvania, the United States. The company accepts personal checking, club, money market deposit, savings, individual retirement, business checking, payroll direct deposit, and demand and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

