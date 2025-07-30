Short Interest in Rand Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Increases By 200.0%

Rand Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Rand Worldwide Price Performance
RWWI stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Rand Worldwide has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.07.
About Rand Worldwide
