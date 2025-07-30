Short Interest in Rand Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Increases By 200.0%

Rand Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RWWI stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Rand Worldwide has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.07.

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

