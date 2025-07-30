Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in July

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

MCARY stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. Mercari has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $9.60.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

Mercari, Inc plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

