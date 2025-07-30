Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Rises By 200.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSCU opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $67.23.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.0301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

