Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Rises By 200.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:PSCU opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $67.23.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.0301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.
