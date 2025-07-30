First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FMNY opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $27.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 175,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust New York High Income Municipal ETF (FMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets fixed income of any duration and credit quality. Issues selected provide interest income that is exempt from federal, New York State and City taxes.

