Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Shares Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 104,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 176,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.17.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Bridger Aerospace Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,479,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 216,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 177,811 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 8,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC now owns 174,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 172,500 shares during the period. 48.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

Featured Stories

