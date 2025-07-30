Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Sells 1,096 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.0%

VTV stock opened at $179.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.53.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

