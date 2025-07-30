Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,892,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,053,000 after buying an additional 1,974,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -47.46%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

