BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of BCE by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

BCE Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BCE stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. BCE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.07, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.61.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. BCE had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.65%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 488.46%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

