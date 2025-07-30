NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,138 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of NETSTREIT worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 4.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 78.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.
NTST opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -232.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71.
Several brokerages recently commented on NTST. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial set a $19.00 target price on NETSTREIT in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NETSTREIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
