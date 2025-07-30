NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,138 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of NETSTREIT worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 4.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 78.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Stock Up 1.2%

NTST opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -232.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,050.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTST. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial set a $19.00 target price on NETSTREIT in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NETSTREIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on NTST

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.