KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Cuts Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,738,000 after buying an additional 879,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $29,237,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,134,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $100,830.45. Following the transaction, the director owned 398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,531.90. This trade represents a 85.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $4,423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 879,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,921,471.17. This represents a 10.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,851,181 shares of company stock worth $372,969,914. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BBIO opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $48.68.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. The company’s revenue was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

