Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $336,000 in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,807 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTU. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,234 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,236 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Peabody Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of BTU opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $29.94.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The coal producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.57 million. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.