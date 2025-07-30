Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $152.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.65. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.80 and a 1 year high of $212.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $88.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 13,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total transaction of $2,019,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,443,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,924,382.80. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 49,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,943 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

