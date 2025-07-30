Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Stock Price

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CART. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.35.

Maplebear Trading Down 1.0%

CART stock opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. Maplebear has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Maplebear’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 66,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $3,328,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,965,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,291,904.45. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $200,476.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,829 shares in the company, valued at $988,336.05. The trade was a 16.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,975,327 shares of company stock worth $237,736,848 in the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 914.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

