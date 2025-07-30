Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.05.

LRCX stock opened at $98.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $102.59. The stock has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 767.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 421,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 372,976 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $9,075,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 8,156.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,991,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 863.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

