Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Stock Price

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

TRN opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 1,142.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 78,341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 3,212.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

