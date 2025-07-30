GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Receives Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of GeoVax Labs from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GeoVax Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

NASDAQ GOVX opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. GeoVax Labs has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 403.88% and a negative return on equity of 346.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GeoVax Labs will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the first quarter valued at about $703,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

