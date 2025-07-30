eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26. eBay has a one year low of $53.74 and a one year high of $83.53.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,825,935.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,677.94. This trade represents a 34.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 127,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $8,822,470.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 123,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,469.26. This represents a 50.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,222 shares of company stock valued at $25,143,522 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

