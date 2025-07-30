Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

ENTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.02). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.57% and a negative return on equity of 79.83%. The business had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11,558.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 867,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

