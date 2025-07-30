Royce & Associates LP Cuts Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117,747 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 85.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.63). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

