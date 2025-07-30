Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives $111.23 Average PT from Brokerages

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.23.

ACLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Arcellx from $133.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $47.86 and a twelve month high of $107.37. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average is $64.94.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.29). Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a negative net margin of 211.46%. The business had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arcellx will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcellx news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

