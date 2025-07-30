Brokerages Set Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Target Price at $570.14

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $576.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDY. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total transaction of $3,468,778.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,913 shares in the company, valued at $34,029,861.32. The trade was a 9.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $11,529,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $552.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.98. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $397.78 and a one year high of $570.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

