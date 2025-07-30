Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Edgewell Personal Care

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 1.3%

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,066,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,335,000 after buying an additional 266,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,329,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,912,000 after acquiring an additional 106,701 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,335,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,693,000 after acquiring an additional 169,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after acquiring an additional 471,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 64,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.78. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $580.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Free Report

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.