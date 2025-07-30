Brokerages Set PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) PT at $144.55

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.55.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. China Renaissance reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of PDD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays cut PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.87. PDD has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $155.67. The firm has a market cap of $160.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42.
PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.88). PDD had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $20.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PDD will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
